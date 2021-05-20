Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price at $43.92

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,941. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $47,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,452,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $26,643,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

