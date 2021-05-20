Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT at $68.08

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $73.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

