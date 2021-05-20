Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) PT at C$170.60

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$170.60.

GSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

GSY traded up C$2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$145.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,656. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.64. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$50.35 and a 52-week high of C$157.44.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.0200004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Insiders sold a total of 42,201 shares of company stock worth $5,629,457 over the last ninety days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

