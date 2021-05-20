Brokerages Set Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $49.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

