Brokerages Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) PT at $9.40

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

LXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

