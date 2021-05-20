Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Target Price at $125.14

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $128.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $136.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.