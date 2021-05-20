Brokerages Set Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on MBIO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Mustang Bio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.
In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MBIO opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Mustang Bio Company Profile
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
