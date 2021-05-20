Brokerages Set Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBIO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Mustang Bio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mustang Bio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mustang Bio by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Mustang Bio by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.