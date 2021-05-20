Brokerages Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Price Target at $10.58

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

PINWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PINWF opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

