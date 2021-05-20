Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $20.50

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.