Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target at $33.92

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

WSBC stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,625 shares of company stock worth $962,645. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 1,481.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 206,279 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

