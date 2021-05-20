Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bankshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$356.08.

TSE:CP opened at C$95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$65.20 and a 12-month high of C$98.94. The firm has a market cap of C$63.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$431.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$441.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

