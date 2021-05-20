Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ross Stores, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $5.42 per share for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $125.14 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.