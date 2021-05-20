Brokers Set Expectations for OncoCyte Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.32.

OncoCyte stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 527,032 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

