Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

BAM opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,331.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,925,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,672,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,470,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 170,463 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

