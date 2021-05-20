BTIG Research Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.13.

ESS stock opened at $285.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

