BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.77.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Insiders have sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock worth $879,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.