BTU Protocol (BTU) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,553.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001640 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $59.72 million and $5,553.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.44 or 0.01176886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.38 or 0.09785215 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

