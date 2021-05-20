Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Shares Up 2.3%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF) (TSE:BU)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.54. 21,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 97,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Burcon NutraScience from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $372.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) (TSE:BU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burcon NutraScience had a negative net margin of 19,383.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%.

About Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

