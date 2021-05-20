Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) to Issue $0.13 — Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burford Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 134.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

