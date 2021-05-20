BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Shares Up 7.1%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

