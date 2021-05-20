BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Gap Up to $62.04

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.04, but opened at $64.74. BWX Technologies shares last traded at $62.21, with a volume of 168 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $211,702 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

