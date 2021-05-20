C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Up 8.8%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s stock price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 15,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 276,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.