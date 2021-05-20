Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 39,050 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 122.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.17. 10,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,282. The company has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.73. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

