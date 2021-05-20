Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE BOH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.72. The company had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.