Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,141. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

