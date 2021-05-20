Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 83.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80,242 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

UNP traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $221.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,846. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

