CAE (NYSE:CAE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

