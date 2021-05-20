Callon Petroleum Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

NYSE:CPE opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $529,132 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

