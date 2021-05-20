Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Sells $46,320.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CPE stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

