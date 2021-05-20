Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE CPE opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 991.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.