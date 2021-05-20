Canaccord Genuity Cuts XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Price Target to $7.50

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of XL Fleet from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

NYSE:XL opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. XL Fleet has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after buying an additional 712,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 246,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.