Canaccord Genuity Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$20.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.82. 111,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,017. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72. The company has a market cap of C$697.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.53. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.15.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

