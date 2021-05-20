Canaccord Genuity Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$94.50

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$92.00 to C$94.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.45.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:NA opened at C$92.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$52.17 and a twelve month high of C$93.48.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.