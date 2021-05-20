Canaccord Genuity Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $202.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $149.00 to $202.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $161.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 935,634 shares of company stock valued at $115,488,315. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

