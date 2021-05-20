Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $622,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 189.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 95,781 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 76.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 123,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $7,562,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 16.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

