Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

CAR.UN stock opened at C$56.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$42.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.