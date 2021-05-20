Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Argus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $105.00 to $105.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.95.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.61 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $581,447,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after purchasing an additional 405,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

