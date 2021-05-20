Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CSIQ stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,069. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

