Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$219.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$219.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$216.56.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$206.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$194.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$175.38. The stock has a market cap of C$11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$97.75 and a 12 month high of C$213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,000. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

