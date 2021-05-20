Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

CBWBF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

