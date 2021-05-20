Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$36.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Shares of CWB stock traded up C$0.49 on Thursday, reaching C$35.94. The company had a trading volume of 233,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,024. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.88. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$20.06 and a one year high of C$36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

