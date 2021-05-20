Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,072,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,421,000.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RADI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

