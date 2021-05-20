Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 82,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exterran by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Exterran by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. Analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew James Way purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

