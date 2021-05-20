Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.80

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.53, with a volume of 17510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGEMY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

