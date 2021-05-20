Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,307,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $237.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $242.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

