Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.16.

NYSE UBER opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.