Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $212,732,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 1,032.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,131,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 859,442 shares of company stock worth $63,330,618.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

