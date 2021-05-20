Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,185,000 after buying an additional 1,233,865 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.