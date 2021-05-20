Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 325,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

