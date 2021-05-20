Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

